Technology transforming the livestock sector

Introducing Nigeria’s First Online Livestock Market – Livestock247.com

The official launch of the first ever indigenous tech-based online livestock company held yesterday, the 6th of November 2018, at the Sheba Event Centre, Lagos, drawing positive appraisals from a host of stakeholders in the Nigerian Livestock market who graced the occasion.

The purpose of this enterprise, according to its innovators, is to ease the flow of trading in livestock whilst at the same time guaranteeing a healthy supply of beef to the Nigerian consumers. It is also intended to provide a viable interface for livestock buyers, sellers, ranchers, livestock merchants, Veterinary professionals, Haulage/Logistics companies, as well as financial service providers, to enable commerce of livestock.

In her welcome address, the Chairman of Livestock247.com, Amina Oyagbola, stated that, “Livestock247.com is an online platform that will enable investors, owners and farmers of livestock to be readily matched with buyers and consumers of livestock anywhere in the country. By this we have created a logistical value chain for the benefit of all stakeholders in this huge industry”.

In the same vein, the Chief Executive Officer of Livestock247.com, Ibrahim Maigari, reiterated that the company was borne out of the need to mitigate the spread of zoonotic diseases in the Nigerian Cattle/Beef market through the provision of fit-for slaughter & traceable livestock directly to your doorstep.

The CEO pointed out that Nigeria could not export beef legally due to lack of functional animal identification and traceability system as obtainable in other countries.

With the introduction of Livestock247.com, merchants now have the advantage of listing livestock for sale to customers anywhere in Nigeria. Customers also have the opportunity to buy livestock that meets their specific requirements from the comfort of their homes.

Speaking further, Maigari said, “The technology deployed on Livestock247.com is multi-dimensional and will impact development within the livestock sector, create more jobs and trigger growth of the economy. To enhance our customer experience we have built a Livestock247 app which is available for download on Google playstore & Apple Store.

For quality and healthy service delivery to its clients, Livestock247.com has partnered with qualified Veterinary doctors who are certified by the Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) and the Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS) to ensure that all animals undergo veterinary assessments to ensure fit-for slaughter livestock for customers.

Furthermore, livestock sold on the platform are traceable with biodegradable microchips ensuring that you get the exact livestock purchased, delivered directly to your requested location, effectively cutting out the hassles of dealing with middlemen.

The platform is designed to enable competitive pricing and affordability on our secure online payment systems.

Other prominent personalities who attended the launch include the Commissioner of Science and Technology, Hakeem Fahm, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, the Co-Founder Livestock247.com; Ayodeji Adewunmi, COO Livestock247.com; Mohammed Ibrahim, Founder SaanaPay; Dr Aloy Chife, amongst other dignitaries.

What are you waiting for? Order livestock at unbeatable prices; Hassle-Free on www.Livestock247.com today.