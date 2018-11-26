Support group hails Atiku’s plan, blasts APC

By Elizabeth Uwandu

ABUJA—The Atiku Mandate Group has described the plan unveiled by the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Wazirin Atiku Abubakar as the most viable path to “resurrecting the comatose Nigerian economy, paving way to poverty alleviation and the security of lives and property.”

The plan, according to the group, is not a campaign promise but a working policy statement that encompasses all areas that afflict every sector of the society and therefore gives Nigerians hope of a better future.

The group which promises to deliver five million votes to Atiku nationwide in a statement in Abuja by its Director of Media & Publicity, Sir Sunny Areh said the plan is a testimonial to the avowed stance of the PDP presidential candidate to provide jobs to teeming youths whose future the Buhari administration has put on hold through thoughtless, redundant and ineffective policies.

The wide acceptance of the Atiku Plan, the group said, is a confirmation that Nigerians are willing to give the PDP presidential candidate the mandate to effectively and passionately drive a working economy that caters to the general well-being as well as meet the yearnings and aspirations of citizens.

“We believe Atiku Abubakar, working as a collective with others who are passionate about the future of the country will get Nigeria working again. We are confident that he has the requisite discipline to provide leadership, devoid of parochialism and nepotism that the country has been witnessing in the last three and half years of the Buhari presidency,” the statement said.