Senate orders Police to vacate A-Ibom Assembly complex

By Henry Umoru, Harris-Okon Emmanuel & Chioma Onuegbu

ABUJA—THE Senate, yesterday, asked the Inspector- General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris to order his men to immediately vacate the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly Complex to enable the state lawmakers perform their legislative duties.

The upper legislative house said the closure of the Complex was disturbing and worrisome.

The resolution of the Senate was sequel to a report by Senator Albert Akpan during plenary that the Assembly was still sealed by the police for over 24 hours without clear reasons, thus preventing the lawmakers access to their offices and the chamber.

Meanwhile, Akwa Ibom State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, has thrown its weight behind the factional Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Nse Ntuen.

This came as Ntuen, who was elected by only four sacked lawmakers named his principal officers.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), however, kicked against the development, saying that Onofiok Luke remained the authentic Speaker of the House.

Chairman of APC in the state, Iniobong Okopido, while addressing newsmen in Uyo, accused Luke, who he referred to as the former Speaker of creating tension in the state.

However, the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ini Ememobong, advised the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Musa Kimo to be non-partisan.