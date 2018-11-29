Residents beat KEDCO staff over power disconnection

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano—Aggrieved residents of Sharada Malam in Kano metropolis allegedly attacked a disconnection and revenue collection team of Kano Electricity Distribution Company, KEDCO.

KEDCO spokesman, Mohammed Kandi, said in a statement that two of their staff, Ali Mohammed and Abdulkadir Waziri, who sustained injuries from the beating, were innocently carrying out their lawful duties.

“My team was assaulted by some overzealous customers, who declined to settle their accumulated electricity bills and also resisted disconnection of power supply to their residences,” Kandi quoted the Sharada Customer Service Point Supervisor, Mohammed Isah.

Isah, who led the operation to the area, stated that the female staff in the team were also molested, booed and threaten not to return to the area or face stiffer harassment.

“We deliver about 20 hours of electricity to Sharada community, but we get strong resistance from the residents each time we carry out the operation to retrieve the accumulated debts from this area,” he explained.

He further stated that those customers have no respect for women because they attempted to strip the female staff, but for the intervention of some good samaritans who rescued them.

The KEDCO’s spokesman said the perpetrators will not go unpunished.

His words: “We will not be intimidated by any individual, group or organisation, just as we wouldn’t be discouraged from carrying out our duties because some customers have resorted to bullying.”