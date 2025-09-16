Electricity bills: AKTH confirms 3 patients dead as KEDCO restored power supply

By Bashir Bello

KANO—No fewer than three patients have been confirmed dead following a face off that ensued between the managements of the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, AKTH and the Kano Electricity Distribution Company, KEDCO, over disconnection of power supply in the federal hospital.

Meanwhile, the development has been brought under control with the restoration of power supply in the hospital.

The spokesperson of the hospital, Hauwa Inuwa, who confirmed the development said the patients at the Intensive Care Unit, ICU of the hospital were four but unfortunately three died.

Inuwa further said after a meeting involving the management of the hospital led by the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Abdurrahman Sheshe, the Managing Director of KEDCO, Dr. Abubakar Jimeta and the Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Bakori, the matter has been resolved amicably.

According to her, “The Managing Director immediately after the meeting directed KEDCO engineers to reconnect electricity to the hospital.

“The Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, AKTH, wishes to inform the general public that the matter has been resolved amicably in collaboration with KEDCO and the Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Bakori.

“The management of AKTH expresses its sincere appreciation to the Commissioner of Police and the Managing Director of KEDCO for their timely support and concern during this challenging period.”

Earlier, spokesperson of KEDCO, Sani Bala, confirmed that power supply has been restored to the hospital. He said the incident leading to the disconnection of power supply in the hospital occurred when it staff attempted to separate the main hospital campus and health facilities from the staff residential where they noticed excessive wastage and huge lost recorded but were resisted and denied access.