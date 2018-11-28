Reconstruction will enhance truck call-up system, efficient port operation — Port Manager

Port Manager of Tin can Island port, Engr. Emmanuel Akporherhi, hailed Federal Government’s flag off of the reconstruction of Apapa to Toll gate stretch of the expressway, noting that it will not only enhance the truck call up system but lead to improved port operations.

Akporherhi who made this known in Lagos at the flag off of the reconstruction, said he cannot wait for the road to be completed, as improved port operations will also lead to increase revenue collection and more revenue for government.

The Port Manager further explained that human and vehicular movement have been greatly affected, noting that it has been difficult for staff to come to work and return home every day while cargo delivery has been very difficult.

According to him, “NPA is trying to introduce a digital system where call up will be done on line. You will discover that by the time we have good roads, many things that are in the pipeline will be easy to implement and it will a boost to the nation’s economy.

“The reconstruction is a step in the right direction by the government. We are grateful to President Buhari, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, NPA management and the Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman.

“The managing director worked tirelessly to let government know the problems faced by port operators and the need for quick intervention. Presently, people cannot get to work and go back home in good time, cargoes that have been cleared cannot get out of the port and get to their destination on time.

“So if this road problem is over, vehicles will be able to ply the road easily and goods will be delivered on time after clearance. The reconstruction will have a huge positive effective.

“The Public, Private Partnership, PPP, model being used by the government is perfect. In most developed countries the private sector plays important role in making life better for their citizens.

“The issue of PPP at the end of the day will be very important because funding will not be an issue. Approval, bureaucracy etc will not be an issue.

"Like Aliko Dagote said he will deliver before the date set for completion," the port manager noted.