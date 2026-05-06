Despite NPA warning, trucks litter Apapa roads as congestion persists

By Efe Onodjae

Despite repeated warnings from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for shipping lines to evacuate empty and export-bound containers, trucks continue to clog the Apapa port corridor as congestion continues to plague Nigeria’s busiest port.

The NPA, in a report published by Primetimer on May 1, 2026, directed Maersk Line and other shipping operators to immediately remove empty and export-bound containers from Apapa to designated holding areas, citing the growing threat of gridlock that could disrupt port operations and trade flows. The authority emphasised that clearing the port corridors was critical for smooth operations, especially as import and export activities surged.

However, investigations by Vanguard on Wednesday revealed that trucks carrying containers remain on the access roads leading to the port, worsening the already dire traffic situation.

Speaking with Vanguard at his office, Chairman of the Apapa chapter of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Emeka Chukwumalu, said the gridlock is largely due to ineffective enforcement of the Electronic Tracking of Orders (ETO) system and inadequate coordination between government agencies and port users.

“Before now, we had witnessed similar issues, but after a training organised by the Nigerian Customs Service and the NPA, we successfully introduced digital wallets for clearing agents and freight forwarders to make bookings through Eto. However, ETO has now been undermined, as shipping lines, due to the lack of adequate holding bays and limited capacity, are using truckers as holding bays. This has contributed to a resurgence of ETO-related challenges. Consequently, due to systemic corruption and the inefficiency of Truck Transit Park Limited, TTP, trucks are now back on the roads instead of in designated transit parks, causing serious congestion.”

On his part, National President of the Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations (COMTUA), Adeyinka Aroyewun, said the congestion reflects overstretched and obsolete port facilities, poor rotation programs, and mismanagement by the NPA. “Truckers’ vehicles are being used as holding bays. All shipping companies do have functional holding bays, but the NPA has not managed the spaces efficiently. The federal government must prioritise developing additional ports to diversify cargo handling,” he said.

Temitope Nini, a clearing agent at the port, also highlighted vessel shortages and overbooked ports as compounding factors. “Omo, we dey see shege currently for this maritime industry. Apapa is blocked, Port & Cargo is full, and even Lekki Port is full. People are exporting, but there are no vessels to carry the shipments. Our containers are over 70 at the port. Maerskline is just doing it anyhow. How can they cancel a vessel meant to carry over 1,000 containers?” Nini lamented.

When contacted the Port Manager for the Lagos Ports Complex, Lawal Adebowale, for comment, he said, “Actions were taken, Maersk Line is bringing IN BALLAST Vessels to Sweep the Export and Empty Containers, very soon everything will be ok.

“Again, the Clearing and Forwarding Agents are also a problem, most leave their Containers in the Port on the Trucks after Customs Clearance for reasons best known to them”.