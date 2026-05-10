NPA cargo throughput hits 32.38m tons, vessel tonnage up 19.5%

By Efe Onodjae

Nigeria’s maritime sector recorded strong growth in the first quarter of 2026, as the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, posted a 19.5 per cent increase in vessel tonnage to 46.75 million Gross Registered Tonnage, GRT, while cargo throughput rose to 32.38 million metric tons.

The Q1 2026 Operational Performance Review released by the NPA showed that the growth in vessel tonnage reflects increasing deployment of larger-capacity vessels across Nigerian ports, driven by improving port efficiency, expanding trade activities and the operational impact of the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

The development comes as the Federal Government intensifies efforts to reposition Nigeria as a leading maritime and logistics hub under the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA.

According to the report shared to Vanguard, total cargo throughput, excluding crude oil terminals, rose by 11.6 per cent year-on-year to 32.38 million metric tons, compared to 29.02 million metric tons recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

The Authority attributed the performance to increased import and export activities, improved port productivity and sustained demand for port services.

Further analysis of the report showed that outward cargo traffic recorded significant growth, rising by 23.7 per cent to 14.13 million metric tons during the review period, indicating stronger export activities and improving integration into regional and global supply chains.

Similarly, outward laden container traffic surged by 67.6 per cent from 61,332 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units, TEUs, in Q1 2025 to 102,803 TEUs in Q1 2026, reflecting enhanced export logistics and terminal efficiency.

Vehicle traffic also recorded substantial growth, with total vehicle units handled increasing by 67 per cent to 58,870 units from 35,262 units in the same period of 2025.

The report also revealed an 83.1 per cent increase in transshipment container activity, reinforcing Nigeria’s growing strategic importance within regional maritime trade and logistics networks.

Speaking recently at an industry forum in Lagos, Managing Director of NPA, Abubakar Dantsoho, said Nigeria’s port system must evolve beyond traditional operational limitations to compete effectively within the emerging continental trade environment.

He stated: “The time has come for a paradigm shift in the structure of Nigeria’s economy towards the full utilisation of our marine resources. Our port system, if properly harnessed, can serve as a major driver of economic growth.”

Dantsoho added that efficiency, innovation, speed and reliability would determine countries that dominate cargo flows across Africa in the coming years.

The current performance comes amid ongoing reforms in the maritime sector under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu aimed at strengthening infrastructure, digitalisation and institutional efficiency.

Part of the reforms includes the ongoing rehabilitation of the Lagos Port Complex and Tin Can Island Port following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for a $1 billion infrastructure overhaul targeted at improving port competitiveness.

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, had also disclosed that procurement processes are ongoing for the upgrade of Warri, Port Harcourt, Onne and Calabar ports to ensure balanced port development nationwide.

In line with efforts to improve operational efficiency, the Federal Government is also advancing the deployment of the Port Community System and the National Single Window platform to streamline cargo clearance, reduce delays and enhance transparency within the port system.