PEBEC plans 2-day Lagos Port clean-up after Vanguard report

By Efe Onodjae

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has announced a two-day clean-up and enforcement exercise along the Lagos Port Corridor from May 14 to 15, 2026.

The operation comes on the heels of Vanguard’s recent report on the resurfacing of the notorious Apapa gridlock and the ongoing blame-trading among maritime stakeholders over persistent congestion, alleged extortion, and inefficiencies in the Eto call-up system.

According to stakeholders, the enforcement drive is aimed at restoring sanity to the port access roads and addressing challenges hindering the smooth movement of cargoes and trucks in Nigeria’s busiest port corridor.

In a notice issued to members of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO) and signed by its Secretary General, Mohammed Sani Bala, the exercise will target the elimination of traffic bottlenecks, extortion of truck drivers, indiscriminate dumping of refuse, illegal checkpoints, and unauthorised parking along the corridor.

The statement noted that activities of illegal operators and uncoordinated traffic practices have continued to raise logistics costs and delay cargo evacuation at the ports.

AMATO directed its members to immediately remove all broken-down trucks obstructing roads leading to the ports and ensure strict compliance with the approved single-lane arrangement for trucks operating within the axis.

The association also warned drivers against indiscriminate parking and urged all members to maintain orderly conduct throughout the enforcement period.

Truck owners and drivers have been advised to fully cooperate with security operatives and traffic management authorities during the exercise to avoid sanctions and penalties.

The clean-up operation is expected to involve multiple enforcement agencies working in collaboration with PEBEC to ease congestion and improve business activities around the Lagos ports corridor.