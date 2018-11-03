Primaries: Nasarawa assembly aspirant resigns from APC

Mr Jacob Ajegana-Kudu, an All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has withdrawn his membership of the party.

Ajegana-Kudu sought to represent Nasarawa Eggon East constituency at the state legislature at recently concluded APC primaries.

In a letter to his Ubbe Electoral Ward Chairman of the party, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of state, the aspirant who earlier resigned as Special Assistant to Gov. Tanko Al-Makura to contest the election, said he was no longer comfortable to remain in APC.

Part of the letter dated Nov. 2, 2018, read: “RESIGNATION OF MEMBERSHIP OF ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (APC).

“I bring you my full compliment in the best of traditions and wish by this communication to formally offer to you my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“l had joined the APC in 2014 with Registration Number as NAS/NAE/02001078, and remained committed to the party’s ideology.

“As I resign my membership of the party at this point in time, I wish to thank Gov. Tanko Al-Makura and the party for giving me the opportunity to serve as Special Assistant to the governor.

“I also thank the party’s stakeholders and supporters for their unflinching support given to me while in the party.

“I wish the party well in all her future endeavours.”

Ajegana-Kudu however did not disclose his next line of action or new party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the aspirant had on Oct. 10 rejected the result of the State House of Assembly primary election of his constituency.

He told newsmen shortly after exercise that the whole process was compromised by the APC Returning Officer, who refused to show/give the delegates list to the aspirants.

Ajegana-Kudu also alleged that the delegates list was doctored, with the delegates intimidated and harassed by hired thugs at the venue of the election.

The aspirant called for the cancellation of the election, appealed to the National Leadership of APC to organise a fresh election and the venue relocated from Nasarawa Eggon.

“I Hon. Jacob Ajegana-Kudu, an aspirant for the Nasarawa Eggon East Constituency, after carefully assessing the outcome of the Oct. 6, 2018, State House of Assembly All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries elections.

“Hereby reject the result of the election conducted at Nasarawa Eggon Guest House. The election, which produced Hon. Mohammed Aggah Muluku as the winner of the election was marred by a lot of irregularities.

“I rejected the result of the election on the ground that the whole process was compromised by the APC Returning Officer, who refused to show/give us the delegates list.

“When asked about the delegates list, he said it was directive from above and the so-called delegates list was hand written and we wonder why the list was doctored and hand written.

“The delegates list was doctored (tempered) with in the six electoral wards of the constituency with the exception of Umme ward where Hon. Mohammed Aggah Muluku came from.

“The Returning Officer of the election came to the venue of the election in Nasarawa Eggon very late night, this is a deliberate attempt to favour Hon. Mohammed Aggah Muluku, who lived in Nasarawa Eggon town.

“Delegates were camped against their wishes for two days in various hotels in Lafia. For example, Wakama and other wards delegates were camped by those who want to win at all cost at Ikpekus Hotel, along Kwandere road, Lafia. Are the delegates supposed to be camped?

“Failure to nullify the election may lead to APC losing the 2019 election in the constituency because the election was compromised and it is against the wishes of the majority of the people of the constituency,” he added.

The aspirant urged his supporters to remain calm, be law abiding and wait for further directive from his campaign organisation as events unfold.

NAN also reports that Muluku, the incumbent member who is seeking third term, defected from PDP to APC on March 20, 2017, got 168 votes to defeat Ajegana-Kudu and Habibu Aggah, who polled 31 and 10 votes, respectively.

