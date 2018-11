Senator Joshua Lidani Moljobok of the Peoples Democratic Party has dumped the party and switched to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Lidani’s defection was announced on the floor of the Senate by the Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Lidani Moljobok, 64 years old, represents Gombe South in the upper chamber.

The Senate shared the news of Lidani’s switch on its verified Twitter handle, @NGRSenate on Wednesday.