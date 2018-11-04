Onyekuru posts fine performance against Fenerbahce

On-loan Everton forward, Henry Onyekuru had a very good game for his loan side Galatasaray in their 2-2 draw against bitter rivals Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super League.

Onyekuru was handed a start after shaking off the injury that has kept him on the sideline for two weeks and he was a thorn in the flesh of the defence of Fenerbahce.

He missed a clear chance to put his chance 2-0 up when he dragged a shot wide in the 42nd minute after one of his clever runs backed with tricks set him through on goal.

Trump says ‘rogue killers’ may be behind Khashoggi disappearance

Fenerbahce rallied back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Onyekuru who was placed on standby in the list of players called up for Nigeria for their next international engagements lasting 84 minutes.

So far he has so far played a total of 15 games for Galatasaray with two goals to his name all coming in the Turkish Super Lig, he also scored same amount of goals in the UEFA Champions League Qualifiers.