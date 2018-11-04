Omeruo eyes permanent Leganes stay

Leganes of Spain defender, Kenneth Omeruo has hinted that he is not looking forward to a return to his parent club, Chelsea, as he says he would love to get a permanent stay at his present base.

Though Omeruo is on loan at Leganes from Chelsea, the dark-skinned stopper is happy with his strides so far in La Liga and believes he has a better future ahead of him in Spain.

Having failed to tie down a spot in Chelsea’s main team since signing for The Blues in 2012, Omeruo would feel hard done by the former English Premier League champions, such that his mind is now focused only on a future at Leganes.

The former Sunshine Stars of Akure and Standard Liege of Belgium defender has not played a single first team game for Chelsea, who have loaned him to ADO Den Haag of Holland, Middlesbrough of England as well as the Turkish Super Lig duo of Alanyaspor and Kasimpasa.