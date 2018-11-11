Make service of God your priority

By Pastor Oloruntimilehin Joshua Daramola

There are certain things people need to know and do in the process of serv-ing God. The things need to be emphasised so people can focus on their journey to see God’s fav-our. Some of the things are little but able to dis-courage truth.

Anytime temptation comes to an unsaved person, he/she will wonder why the un-pleasant thing is happen-ing to him/her while he or she is serving God.

I want to appeal to peo-ple to be prepared, and count their days and watch other persons fall-ing and dying. They should be thinking that they are not strong or healthy than the person that died.

Therefore, people sho-uld think that they can die anytime. People should compare themselves with persons that are hale and hearty, but stumbled and died.

Then let people have in their minds that they can die any moment. People must be prepared with armour because the owner of life can claim it anytime.

If He claims it where are you going? Some people call God but they are not serving God.

Some people are serving God the way they like and God cannot be served anyhow you like. God need to be served the way HE wants to be served.

People need to serve God when it is convenient and when it is not con-venient.

The Bible says in II Timothy 4:2 “Preach the word! Be ready in season and out of season….” When it is time to serve God, no problem what-soever should debar people from serving God. Whether a person is in a pleasant or unpleasant condition, he or she should serve at the right time so that HE could save the person from a difficult situation.

A child of God serves Him when he/she is hun-gry, afflicted, in sorrow etc.

Jesus said in Matthew 10 : 37-39 “He who loves father or mother more than me is not worthy of me. And he who loves son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me. And he who does not take his cross and follow me is not worthy of me…”

Also a person that loves his wife than Jesus or loves her husband than Jesus is not worthy to be for Jesus. So if a person is experiencing hardship or any of his family (wife and children) is at the verge of death, at the time of service definitely as a person of flesh, the person will prefer to see to the person at the point of death.

What Jesus was empha-sizing is that serve God first and HE would take care of your sick person. It is difficult for person to abandon a sick child and go to serve God.

The Bible says in Isaiah 29:13-14 “These people are near to me with their mouth and honour me with their lips but their hearts are far from me, their worship of me is made up only of rules and taught by men….”

Brethren let your servi-ce of God include doing good because a day will come when goodness will not be with you again so that God can stretch His hand of goodness to you.

*For further enquiries contact The Omnipotence Mission of God, 2 Olo-runtimilehin St, Pipeline, Mosan off Ipaja road, Lagos