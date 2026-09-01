Remote-controlled car crashes into police van in Islamabad

A remotely operated car has crashed into a police van in Islamabad, Pakistan, after an apparent internet connection failure caused the vehicle to lose control.

The incident occurred at D-Chowk, where journalist Muhammad Aalijah was testing and documenting a technology-based automated-driving system developed by Pakistani technology enthusiast Ehsan Zafar of Abbottabad.

A video shared online shows Aalijah sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle as it moves forward under remote control. The car’s steering suddenly appears to malfunction, sending it towards a police van parked nearby.

Aalijah could be seen attempting to stop the vehicle by pulling the handbrake, but his effort was unsuccessful as the car eventually struck the police vehicle.

Speaking to Dawn, Aalijah said the incident resulted from a technical problem triggered by an interruption in the internet connection.

“Everything was fine until a technical fault occurred due to an internet disruption, causing the car to go out of control and crash into a police vehicle,” he said.

He explained that the vehicle was being operated remotely through an internet connection and that the sudden loss of connectivity affected its control system.

Following the incident, the footage attracted widespread attention on social media, with users sharing jokes and memes about the unusual crash.

Aalijah later clarified that his intention was not to discredit the technology developer or target him personally.

“The sole purpose was to raise awareness and urge people to remain cautious until any new experiment or technology has been thoroughly tested, proven safe and established as a complete success,” he said.

“This was a message of caution, not an attempt to discredit anyone.”

According to Aalijah, the vehicle was still undergoing development and its system had not yet reached a stage where it could be considered completely reliable.

He said the car was being controlled through satellite and internet connections but lost control when the external internet connection was interrupted.

He also warned that the consequences could have been more serious if the incident had occurred on a busy road.

“If the same situation had occurred on a busy road, the consequences could have been extremely dangerous, even fatal,” he said.

Aalijah urged innovators to continue experimenting with new technologies while prioritising public safety.

“This video is not criticism; it is a responsible effort to raise awareness and issue a warning — by all means, experiment, but ensure safety first,” he added.

The incident has since generated mixed reactions online, with some users making light of the crash while others praised the developer for attempting to develop locally made automated-driving technology.