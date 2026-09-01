Iran president meets Putin on sidelines of SCO summit

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek on September 1, 2026. (Photo by Vyacheslav PROKOFYEV / POOL / AFP)

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian held talks on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan, the Iranian presidency said.

“During the meeting, the latest state of bilateral relations between Iran and Russia was reviewed and the two sides discussed ways to strengthen and expand cooperation in various fields,” said the presidency in a statement accompanied by images of Putin and Pezeshkian shaking hands.

AFP