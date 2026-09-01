Just In: PDP chieftain Dan Orbih is dead

By Omeiza Ajayi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Chief Daniel Osi Orbih, is dead.

In a statement announcing the passing, the family said it was made “with profound sadness and a heavy heart but in total submission to the will of the almighty God.”

The statement was signed by Francis Udukhomoi Orbih, Esq., for the Orbih family.

Orbih, an ally of the Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, reportedly died on Monday, 31st August 2026.

According to the statement, the late Orbih is survived by his wife, Mrs. Florence Orbih; his children, Ms. Winifred Anwosiobor Orbih and Dr. Mildred Omonemi Orbih; his brothers and sisters; as well as other members of the extended family.

The family, in the statement, appealed to relatives, friends and well-wishers to hold them up in prayers as they come to terms with the loss.

“At this difficult time, we ask family members, friends and well-wishers to remember the entire family in their prayers as we mourn this painful loss,” the statement read, adding that further details, including funeral arrangements, would be announced in due course.