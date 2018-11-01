How Nigerians can learn patriotism from Donald Trump — Yul Edochie

Popular actor turned politician, Yul Edochie, veteran actor, Peter Edochie’s son, strongly believes that if Nigerians can come together to fix the country’s problem, then just like President Donald Trump is proud of his country, the United States, someday, Nigerians too can boast of being a proud citizen.

According to Yul who suddenly dropped his presidential ambition recently, after allegedly making due considerations and consultations with concerned parties, Trump’s pride in the United States should be a wakeup call for Nigerians to find a solution to the problems continually crippling the nation’s progress.

“Trump is being proud about his country; it should be a wake call for Africans and Nigerians. Let’s fix our own country. The beautiful countries we want to run to were fixed by men and women who didn’t run away to other countries. Someday we will also be proud about our own country too”, he wrote on his Instagram page.