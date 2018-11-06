Heritage, JV partners donate relief materials to Delta IDPs

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—HERITAGE Energy Operational Services Limited, HEOSL and its Joint Venture, JV Partners, NPDC/Shoreline Natural Resources Limited in OML 30 communities have donated truckloads of relief materials worth millions of naira to Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, and communities ravaged by flooding in their areas of operations in Delta State.

The donation came barely two weeks after HEOSL signed a N1.2 billion Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) on behalf of the JV partners with the host communities in Warri.

External Affairs Manager, HEOSL, Mr. Okoh Sylvester, presented the relief materials which included medical supplies, mattresses, blankets, mosquito nets, rain boots, plastic buckets, jerry cans, rice, garri, palm oil, groundnut oil, noodles and detergents to the victims.

Besides the Uwheru, Emede and Ozoro IDP camps, other communities which benefitted from the relief materials included Olomoro, Igbide, Uzere, Owhe, Okpolo-Enwhe and Enwhe in Isoko North, Isoko South and Ughelli North Local Government Areas.

Empathising with the IDPs, Sylvester advised them not to mismanage the items in order to serve the purpose for which they were meant.