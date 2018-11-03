Film maker, Pascal Atuma floats record label

•Signs two teenagers

By Benjamin Njoku

Canadian-based Nigerian film maker and show promoter, Pascal Atuma has floated a record label known as Tabic Records to up the game in the Nigerian music scene.

The record label, which was launched last Friday in Lagos, kicks off with teenage singers, Amani Boss and AOD, both from Benue State.

According to Atuma, the record label is a social enterprise designed to give less privileged youth the opportunity to hone their talent and develop into world class artistes.

Atuma said that discovered the kid-stars during the Oturkpo Got Talent competition organized by David Mark Foundation.

“We did not set out to go into music. I went to Otukpo Benue State to direct a talent show powered by David Mark Foundation. I was there for a month and a half, and during that time, I discovered five young talents. When I went back to Canada, I dream about them almost every week,” she recounted.

The filmmaker said that “when I came back to Canada, I tried to use my connection to get them into record labels but most of them requested development funds to help them.

“In April, I decided to put them in a studio in Makurdi. Two of them, 13 and 16, are exceptional. I decided to float a record label to use my money and connections to help them, develop them with the permission of their parents.” He said the children are from poor families who live from hand to mouth.

“I relocated the teenagers to Lagos to be able to work with the producers that can produce songs for them that Nigerians want,” Atuma said.