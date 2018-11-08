Falcon to get AWCON 2018 kits in Abidjan

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have promised that players and crew in the female national team, Super Falcons will fly to Accra, Ghana for the Africa Women Cup of Nations is a formal uniform.

In reaction to the furore that visited the Falcons’ flight to their final training base at Sol Beni in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, with the players wearing multi-coloured personal attires, an official said that it was not done in error.

The official pointed out that the team only traveled out to continue camping in Abidjan, before heading to the competition proper after eight days, before whichsome players would still be dropped.

“There was nothing to be ashamed about in how the players traveled out on Wednesday,” the official stressed.

“There were only going for another phase in their pre-competition camping, so there was no need to give them a uniform or formal kit.

The truth is that arrangements have already been made to hand the kit to them in Abidjan, after the final list is made’’