2027: Tinubu, Nwifuru will win 95% votes in Ebonyi – Umahi

Minister of Works, David Umahi

…says opposition candidates are jokers

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

Minister of Works, Sen David Umahi and Deputy Director General, Infrastructure, Mobilization and Sensitization of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (PBAT)) /APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has said that the President and Governor Francis Nwifuru will win Ebonyi State convincingly with 95% votes in 2027 general elections.

He stated this on Sunday in Abakaliki, the state capital during South East sensitization campaign for Ebonyi North and Central zones, described oppositional political parties candidates as jokers who will fail in their areas.

He declared the state as APC and vowed that the Tinubu and Nwifuru will win overwhelming during the general election.

Umahi, a former Governor and former Deputy Governor of the state, said the the Governor and APC have many wealthy persons that will bring their resources to support the general election for the party.

“President Bola Tinubu is going to win second tenure. Governor Francis Nwifuru is going to win second tenure.

“Anyone that does not wish Tinubu and Nwifuru second tenures, may he not have second tenure in his life.

“The style of our campaign this time, is going to be very dynamic. We will knock to our fathers and mothers at 6am and deliver our campaign messages to them.

“Ebonyi is completely APC. I have said it that Governor Nwifuru has friends and Ebonyi people who are very rich. We have a lot of Ebonyi youths, Ebonyi elders, Ebonyi women that will bring money to support the government of APC.. Nothing to fear about.

“We will defend President Tinubu, we will defend Governor Nwifuru, we will defend the lion of South East myself.

“We have said that Ebonyi State is totally for President Bola in Ahmed and we shall tackle anybody insults him. Ebonyi State is benefiting from his administration and we have to appreciate and support him.

“We are not looking for 80% win, we are looking to win 95% of our polling units and we will go for it, we will campaign for it and we will educate our people for it”, he said.

He described those who he said are boasting to win the state in the 2027 general election as jokers.

It is very unthinkable that somebody will sit down and think that this Minister will lose his Governor to another person.

“We are supporting President Bola Tinubu, we are supporting the Governor, we are supporting the Minister of Works and we are supporting all APC candidates.

“We are going to be strategic, we are going to be wiser. The project President Bola Tinubu is doing for us, I don’t know any other President that will do it for us; from Ndibe beach to Onueke and the most beautiful flyover in South East, and from there to Ukwuachi, from there to Ishieke and down to our border with Benue State

“The project is continuing through Ardo Local Government Area in Benue and it enters into Benue again, from Benue, it goes into Enugu, it comes out from Enugu and goes into Benue again, enters Kogi State and the second section is in Nassarawa, Owete bridge.

“What this means is that anywhere you are in Ebonyi State from Afikpo and otter parts of South East, you can get to Abuja within three hours. There is nothing that is greater than that. We are working very hard to complete Oferekpe road and complete the bridge so that you can link our brothers in South East”, the Minister stated.

The traditional ruler Nkaliki Unuhu Achara, Eze Sunday Oketa, assured that the state will deliver all the APC candidates for the 2027 general election.