2027: Opposition coalition too late to stop APC – Senator Plang

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS – Senator Diket Plang, representing Plateau Central Senatorial District, has described the opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections as a belated move, arguing that a stronger alliance should have been formed before political parties conducted their primaries and produced candidates.

Plang expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would win the majority of elective positions in Plateau State in 2027, while backing President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

“I am deeply convinced that APC will win the majority of the seats, whether in the governorship election, the National Assembly election or the State House of Assembly election,” he said.

On the opposition coalition, the senator said its formation came too late to achieve the desired political impact, noting that the parties had already produced their candidates before the alliance emerged.

“They came very late. They came only when candidates of the parties had already emerged. If they had wanted a good coalition, it could have been formed before the parties produced their candidates.”

“So, it is more of a merger of convenience than a holistic coalition,” he said.

On concerns about President Tinubu’s ability to campaign across the country ahead of the elections, Plang argued that effective campaigning did not necessarily require a candidate to visit every community or polling unit personally.

“What is the meaning of going round? Is it going round the states, local governments, wards or polling units?”

“Anybody who claims the capacity to go round the country should tell us whether he will visit every polling unit. I am waiting to see a presidential candidate who will go round all the polling units,” he said.

According to him, “political parties could reach voters through organised campaign structures capable of communicating their programmes at different levels.”

“If you have a campaign team that can take your message to the people, explain your manifesto and tell them what you intend to do, that is also a way of reaching the electorate.”

“The message moves from the national level to the geopolitical zones, states, local governments and wards before eventually getting to individual voters,” he said.

On insecurity, Plang described it as a major concern for Nigerians and cited the establishment of additional military formations as one of the measures he considered important in tackling the challenge.

“At a time like this, you all know that what is foremost in the minds of Nigerians is security.”

“If you find a president who is willing to expand the security forces, improve their salaries reasonably and establish more military formations, including companies, battalions and divisions, you have to consider what that means for the country,” he said.

Speaking specifically about Plateau State, the senator said the establishment of additional military formations in parts of the state could strengthen efforts to address insecurity.

“On the Plateau, it is unprecedented that we have additional battalions in Mangu, Barkin Ladi and Wase, with another one in Langtang.”

“If you wake up tomorrow and find that the President is willing to establish permanent military bases in Mangu and Barkin Ladi, it gives hope that something is being done to address insecurity,” he said.

Plang added that improved welfare for security personnel and the expansion of military formations were necessary to strengthen the country’s response to security threats.

“There is an intentional decision by this President to give priority to security and address the high level of insecurity in the country.”

“For me, we need to give him another opportunity to concentrate on the reforms and efforts he has started in tackling insecurity,” he said.

On infrastructure, the senator, who is a member of the Senate Committee on Works, praised projects embarked upon by the Federal Government, saying his position had enabled him to visit several road projects across the country.

Citing the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Plang said the scale of the project had initially appeared difficult to achieve.

“Honestly, when we went for the flag-off, I saw what looked like an impossibility. When they talked about reclaiming parts of the ocean and constructing drainages around the lagoons to create the road, I thought it was a dream.”

“But I later had the opportunity to attend the commissioning of the first phase of the road. I have seen the project practically, and I can tell you that the reality is different from what many people imagined,” he said.

The senator also cited work on the Akwanga-Keffi road corridor, describing the Federal Government’s infrastructure programme as an investment in the country’s future.

“If you look at the infrastructure projects the President has embarked upon, you will see that they are futuristic and offer hope for economic development.”

“If you have somebody with the courage and determination to undertake such projects, I do not think it is wise to gamble with another trial when we have already seen the direction we are going,” he said.

Plang urged Nigerians to assess political promises against actual performance, cautioning against abandoning tangible progress for an untested alternative.”