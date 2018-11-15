Experts tackle digital fraud, payment delay at AMMAN conference

THE Association of Mobile Money Agents in Nigeria, AMMAN, held their 3rd annual conference Thursday November 8, in Lagos, drawing all stakeholders in the industry under one platform to deliberate and proffer solution on challenges faced by both the operators and users.



With the theme, “Driving Inclusion: Exploring Agency Banking with Shared Network,” National President, AMMAN, Victor Olojo said the association’s aim is to “set an agenda to conform and speed up the financial inclusion drive of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s goal for mobile money transactions.”

Panellists drawn from various sectors of the industry, comprising financial experts, bank executives, special fraud unit, Nigerian Police Force and others discussed and shared ideas, among other things, challenges faced by the operators, banks and mobile money users.

Some of the highlights discussed were digital fraud, delay in money approval by financial institutions among others.