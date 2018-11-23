Duncan Mighty: How Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa rescued him

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

When Duncan Mighty prostrated for Davido during their chance meeting in Port-Harcourt few months back, it generated a lot of mixed-feelings. While many criticized him for belittling himself before a 25-year-old singer, who is his junior in the music business, others hailed him for giving honour to whom honour was due.

But whatever be the case, Duncan Mighty’s music career unarguably was relaunched after the critical collaborations he did with some Nigerian superstars.

The Port-Harcourt 1st son, acknowledged in an interview that everything changed after he released ‘Fake Love,’ featuring Wizkid. He also agreed that he got his groove back after the several collaborations he has done with top Nigerian artistes this year. Meanwhile, prostrating for Davido was Duncan Mighty’s way of showing his appreciation to the superstar who came all the way from Lagos to shoot music video with him in Port-Harcourt. The song, he believed, would open up the entire Niger Delta region and set the space for an unprecedented growth of entertainment in the region.

Before collaborating with the big stars, Duncan Mighty’s music career was almost at the brink of extinction. His popularity too was steadily declining, and the embattled singer seemed helpless until the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage among others came to his rescue. And today, he’s happier for it.

During his heydays, talking about when he released his debut album, ‘Koliwater’ in 2008, the 34-year-old Ikwere born singer was the toast of many music lovers in the Niger Delta region of the country. From Port-Harcourt, Duncan broke into the Lagos music scene and the feast marked a turning point in his music career. For long, his legacy powered by his talent has also been fuelled by this myth around his music with the conservative stance that he chose, staying put in the garden city of Port Harcourt at a time when every artiste joined the movement to the Lagos music scene. His first album, ‘Koliwater’ was a commercial success just as his second studio album, Ahamefuna (Legacy), which he released in 2010, with 15 tracks. The album was also very well received by fans.Tracks like “Obianuju” and “Port Harcourt son” brought him international fame and huge fan following. The first album was a 22-track album, which yielded popular songs such as “Ijeoma”, “Scatter My Dada”, “Ako Na Uche” and drew the attention of many music lovers across the country.

Duncan, through his music style demonstrates a high-level of genre versatility. It’s also heavily influenced by the sounds and culture of his people as most of his songs are sung in his native Ikwerre dialect of Igbo extraction. His music was well received and danced especially in the riverine areas and beyond. It was as a result of his creativity that he got three nominations at the 6th annual NEA Awards in 2011, and won the “Indigenous Artist of the Year.” In 2012, Duncan released ‘Footprints’, an 18-track album with guest appearances from Timaya, Shaggy, Otuu Sax, Sandaz Black and Wande Coal. He was honoured by the UN as a peace ambassador, after which, not much was heard of him again. But riding on the back of Davido, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage, the self-styled Port-Harcourt 1st son relaunched his music career in a big way, featuring in 15 collaborations in the past few months..