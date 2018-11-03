Buhari’s WAEC certificate: What will naysayers do next?

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Dirisu Yakubu

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has presented an attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to President Muhammadu Buhari, his spokesman has tweeted.

Iyi Uwadiae, the WAEC registrar, presented the certificate to Buhari yesterday at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, wrote on Twitter: “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?”

There has been controversy over whether or not he wrote the O’Level exam, having claimed in his affidavit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that his original credentials were with the military.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the main opposition party, had threatened to go to court over the certificate saga.

In the heat of the controversy, Adesina quoted the military as saying they had lost Buhari’s certificate.

“The military knew where they kept the original certificates of the president. In fact, a former chief of defence Staff, Gen. Alani Akinrinade, corroborated that the military collected the original certificates of all its officers,” he had said.

“The military already said they lost the certificates. But does it mean that it did not exist that the president went to school, sat for examinations and passed; attended military courses and War College?”

Alex Ajayi, former Registrar, West African Examination Council (WAEC) had said that he issued Buhari’s certificate.

“I joined the West African Examination Council as a pioneer staff. I was the first substantive Nigerian Assistant Registrar. I took over the control of the examination from the University of Cambridge. I took examiners to Cambridge for training across 10 years and trained them in Nigeria. I had the opportunity of issuing WAEC certificates to three former Heads of State: Buhari, Abacha and Babangida in the 60s,” he told the newspaper in an interview.

Meanwhile, The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday chided President Muhammadu Buhari shortly after the President’s spokesman, Femi Adesina took to the social media to announce Buhari’s receipt of a certificate of attestation from the West African Examination Council, WAEC.

Following weeks of ceaseless salvos fired in the direction of the Commander-in-Chief by the opposition over the controversy surrounding his school certificate; an elated Adesina on Friday via his verified Twitter Handle @FemAdesina wrote: “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of results to President Buhari. What will the naysayers do next?”

Reacting on behalf of the PDP, National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan described the development as a tragicomedy, saying the party never expected “Mr. President to dramatically come this low because you cannot have a certificate and be calling it an attestation.”

In a chat with newsmen shortly after Adesina’s tweet went viral, the publicity scribe said:

“What are they attesting to? We stand by our position that Mr. President has no school certificate. It’s simply a political certificate. We have said that President Buhari and his handlers are always fretting at the mention of a certificate. They want to mislead Nigerians to say that Mr. President has a school certificate.

“If Mr. President has a certificate, why did he not use it in 2015 election? Why is the certificate suddenly emerging few months to the election?

“Have you checked the photograph that was attached to the certificate? In 1961, was it the requirement of WAEC to have a passport attached to school certificate? Even in our own time, was there a condition in WAEC that you must submit your passport to be attached to your certificate? “You remember the procured Martin Luther Award presented to our President which later was discovered to be fake? This is a similar award,” he said.