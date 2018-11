By Nwafor Sunday

Hon. Adedapo Lam-Adesina from Oyo state, Dada Awoleye from Oyo state, Segun Williams from Ogun state and Lawali Hassan from Zamfara state, have dumped All Progressives Congress, APC, the speaker of the house of representatives, Yakubu Dogara announced at the plenary today.

Details on where they defected would be communicated later: