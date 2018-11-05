Bank customers complains

First Bank in holding response, no response to complaints

Lawrence Iredia Emwinghadeva

Since 21 of August and 5 September you are yet to refund my money.

First Bank

Hello Lawrence Iredia Emwinghadeva. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you and for the delayed response. Kindly provide your account number, amount and type of transaction via private message to enable us engage further.



Olarewaju Odunayo Tope

I have been trying to recharge my MTN line from my First Bank account via mobile banking and I was debited without getting the airtime and a refund. This has happened more than 10 times. Please in God’s name refund my money.

You are serving us excellently with inconvenient banking system.

First Bank

No response.

Patti Isaac Osayande

First Bank please I sent N30,000 yesterday to someone and the person is yet to receive the money. Do something about it.

First Bank

No response.

Engr Kenneth Chidiebere

Every month, the money in my account keep reducing, without any alert or reason given by First Bank. If I make withdrawal I get alert, but when you want to debit my account no alert.

First Bank

No response.

Mentor Ezeike

First Bank, why have you made all necessary and unnecessary deductions from my account but refused to pay me monthly interest despite no withdrawal was made during past months?

First Bank

No response.

Abimbola M. Oladeji

Hello First Bank. I sent money to an account on 26th of September 2018 and my account was debited and I received an alert to that effect but the money wasn’t credited to the receiving account, and she has been visiting the bank without being attended to.

It is either you refund my money or credit the recipient’s account immediately because it is now embarrassing.

First Bank

No response.

Ayoola Salaudeen

N1900 was debited from my account since September and has not been refunded till now. This is the 20th time this is happening. Please help me.

GTBank blames NIBSS for services failure

Idowu Oduniyi

I am just fed up with GTB internet banking.

GTBank

Hello Idowu Oduniyi. We empathize with you on this experience and we apologize for the inconvenience this has caused. Please know that Nigeria Inter-Bank settlement System (NIBSS) is experiencing another challenge on the NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) platform.

The implication of the challenge is delay in posting NIP transactions received from other banks while outward from GTB to other banks will also be delayed at the destination bank. We shall revert once NIBSS resolves the issue.

Fatai Olawale Quadri

I made an internet transactions but it wasn’t successful but I was debited. I need the money urgently

GTBank

Hello Fatai Olawale Quadri, We empathize with you on this experience and we apologize for the inconvenience this has caused. Please know that NIBSS is experiencing another challenge on the NIP platform. The implication of the challenge is delay in posting NIP transactions received from other banks while outward from GTB to other banks will also be delayed at the destination bank. We shall revert once NIBSS resolves the issue.

Tolu Janet Adekunle

I was sent a text that my ATM card has been renewed at your branch in Zamfara and I was told transfer of ATM card is not available for now so I don’t have a choice than to go to where I am based which is Abuja to ask for another one since the first one is not transferable and I was charged for the ATM card at Zamfara branch and also at my base in Abuja. Since it’s not transferable I don’t expect GTB to charge me twice.

GTBank

Hello Tolu Janet Adekunle, Thank you for contacting us today. Kindly send us a Direct Message to enable us assist you.

Wema customers complain of USSD code dispense error, customer service

Falodu Bolajoko-Adewoye

Hello Wema bank! I tried loading 10gb data from your data platform and was debited without data. As if that was not enough I called the customer care line as well yet no reversal till now. How long will it take to get my money back?

Wema Bank Plc

Dear Falodu Bolajoko-Adewoye, Our sincere apologies and we would appreciate if you send your details via DM (Direct Mail) to assist further.

Olukunle Alabetutu

I tried buying airtime through *945# through my account for N200 but my line was not credited. Kindly help resolve.

Wema Bank Plc

No response

Gmen Shittu

I walked into your Kaduna branch to pay for my vehicle license. Your customer care service was worse. In addition, I had to spend over two hours on a queue of 10 people. I have no idea of the criteria you use during employment of staff but you picked the incompetent ones.

Wema Bank Plc

No response

Purity King

I just wasted N50 trying to call you guys, and you refused to pick up.

Wema Bank Plc

Dear Purity King, our sincere apologies and we would appreciate if you send your details via DM (Direct Mail) to assist further.

Ronke Fakeye

My bank account was credited after some hours the money was debited without withdrawing and they sent an alert indicating it was ATM transfer reversal please what could have happened?

Wema Bank Plc

Hi Ronke. Kindly send your account number in Direct Mail (DM), let’s have a look at this activity in your account and get back to you.

John Chris

You people are deducting unnecessary charges from my account. I don’t know how N52.50 will amount to you guys collecting above N200. I need an explanation please. This is getting out of hands.

Wema Bank Plc

Hello John, we are sorry about this experience. Please send us a DM, detailing the issue, we would like to look into this and get it sorted.

Oladele Aanu Oluwanifemi Vic

Hello. I transferred money to other bank account but the transaction failed and my bank account was debited since Saturday with no reversal of the fund.

Wema Bank Plc

Hello Aanu, you have been responded to via DM.

Silas Bayo Fings McGenius

Hi. My father had a bank account with Wema bank at Mongonu branch, Bornu state when it was called National bank of Nigeria in the 80’s. Unfortunately the bank stopped operating until year 2000 when the name was changed to Wema bank plc. He tried all he could to collect his money but couldn’t. Please how can he claim his money?

Wema Bank Plc

Hello , please advise you father to visit any of our branches close to him with documents that can help locate the account to enable us assist him appropriately. Thank you

Chukwudinma Prime Ogbonna

Three consecutive web cash dispense errors and Wema bank has been ignoring refund of my money.

Wema Bank Plc

No response

Christain Osah

I have account with you but I can’t withdraw with my ATM card. I don’t Know what is going on.

Wema Bank Plc

No response

Kelechi Oparah

I went to your bank to update my mobile number and the customer care staff was asking me if I have done regularization. She said there was something she told me to bring which she can’t remember and she has to check my account form. She had to ask me to come back on Monday. Where I live is very far from the bank. What kind of bank does this? And the mobile number has not been updated .

Wema Bank Plc

No response

Eneberi Emmanuel

Please refund my money. I made Point of sale (PoS) transaction of N121,800 . What you paid me was N110,000. This is the sixth time of short changing me without any refund. This one will not go like the others.

Wema Bank Plc

No response

Olusola Samuel Oluwatobi Richard

I went to use Zenith bank ATM to withdraw cash. The machine counted the money but was unable to dispense cash. I was debited N12,000 and the money has not been reversed. I reported to Wema bank the same day on twitter and even went to the bank. Till today nothing has been done.

Wema Bank Plc

No response

Olaoye Funmilayo Omolola

I lodged a complaint of erroneously sending N20,000 twice to someone’s bank account. I had only N39,000 in my bank account during the transaction, leaving me with a negative balance. I was told the deficit would be corrected and I would have my N19,000 back. Till date after one year, it has not been refunded. Is my money hanging in the air?

Wema Bank Plc

No response

