ANN criticises APC’s ‘next level’ slogan

…promises right opportunities for Nigerians

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The recently launched roadmap of the President Muhammadu Buhari campaign themed Next Level with a rider “we are going higher” has come under very grave criticisms and cynicism, as the Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN, Friday said that the promise of next level could mean that whatever is remaining of Nigerians are about to be completely wiped out.

In a statement signed by Director-General Alliance for New Nigeria 2019 Presidential Campaign, Lanre Oyegbola, the party said that the promise of going higher as promised by All Progressive Congress, APC, could connotatively mean that the exchange rate would go higher or that the poverty level would go higher or that the number of failed businesses and unemployment would increase.

He stated that the promise of going higher just like the change that was promised by the APC prior to 2015 election could mean that whatever is left of Nigerians from almost four years of hardship initiated by APC government would be completely wiped out.

“This position of the APC and their team is very apt. It describes the widening gap between the haves and the have nots. Between the elites and the common Nigerian like Leah Sharibu who has suffered because her government whose primary responsibility is to protect her life and property has failed and this failure is recently announced to go higher when re-elected.

“The promise of next level is at best to clearly communicate that whatever is remaining of Nigerians are about to be completely wiped out. Easy to seduce because when they promised change before the 2015 general elections, majority of Nigerians were of the view that the change was going to be not just a change in government but also in the quality of life. Today, it’s nearly four years after and poverty level has deepened and hunger has bitten harder than ever before. So, to go higher is, indeed, a promise of more hardship and pain to come,” Oyegbola said.

He said that one of the greatest low points of the APC government is it’s failure to manage the economy of “this vastly blessed nation”.

“This government has not only reduced the viability of the Naira but has crippled its competitiveness because the economic driver that provides the impetus for the currency parity is completely weakened. Our export potentials are at best near zero. The claim of rise in foreign reserves is also not in correlation with the heavy borrowings. Nigeria’s debt profile in less than four years of misrule is far greater than the wasteful 16 years rule of the previous administration. And now they say “we are going higher,” he added

“As The Alternative Party, we believe that Nigerians deserve and should have opportunities to do well and be who they want to be in their own land. We believe that our economic potentials are stiffened of the right opportunities necessary to cause a breakthrough. Our micro and small businesses are dying not because of wastefulness but because there are no opportunities provided by the government to enable them do well.

“The Alliance for New Nigeria as the alternative force and party promises to offer Nigerians opportunities that will offer the entire right environment to thrive and be blessed. This is why it’s not about getting Nigeria to work again because it has never worked for all but a few who are aggrieved because they have fallen out of favour and suddenly realized Nigeria is not working,” he said.