Top 5 highest-scoring African players in Europe’s major leagues

African football has produced some of the greatest goalscorers in European football history, with players from across the continent leaving their mark in England, Spain, Germany, France and Italy.

When the goals scored in Europe’s five major domestic leagues are combined, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang currently leads the list, ahead of fellow modern-day star Mohamed Salah and Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o.

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang — 250 goals

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sits at the top of the list with 250 goals across Ligue 1, the Bundesliga, Premier League and La Liga.

His goals have come for clubs including Saint-Étienne, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Barcelona, Marseille and Deportivo.

The current statistics put him eight goals ahead of Salah.

2. Mohamed Salah — 228 goals

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah is second with 228 goals in Europe’s top five leagues.

Salah has scored in both Serie A and the Premier League, with the vast majority of his goals coming during his hugely successful Liverpool career. He previously scored 35 goals in Serie A before establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s greatest African goalscorers.

The Egyptian has also recorded 113 assists, giving him 341 combined goals and assists in the top-five leagues.

3. Samuel Eto’o — 209 goals

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o occupies third place with 209 goals.

Eto’o was particularly prolific in Spain, where he scored 162 La Liga goals, most notably during his successful spell with Barcelona. He also scored in Serie A and the Premier League.

His 209-goal total is particularly impressive considering that parts of his career were spent outside Europe’s five major leagues.

4. Didier Drogba — 143 goals

Ivory Coast icon Didier Drogba ranks fourth with 143 goals.

Drogba scored 104 Premier League goals for Chelsea and added 39 in Ligue 1. He remains one of the most celebrated African players in Premier League history and was central to Chelsea’s success during his time at Stamford Bridge.

5. Frédéric Kanouté — 141 goals

Malian striker Frédéric Kanouté completes the top five with 141 goals.

Kanouté spent time in the Premier League with West Ham and Tottenham before becoming a prolific scorer in La Liga, particularly with Sevilla.

His 89 La Liga goals form the largest portion of his total in Europe’s top five leagues.

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