Take control of Nigeria’s governance, SDP challenges youths

SDP presidential candidate in 2023, Adewole Adebayo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has urged Nigerian youths to take control of the country’s governance.

Adebayo made the call when he featured on Newsmen Personality Interview Series on Sunday in Abuja.

He attributed ​‌‍‍‍‍⁠⁠‌‍‌⁠‍‍‍​‍‌​the call to the fact that young Nigerians constitute the country’s largest political and economic forces, stressing that they should play more active roles to fix the nation.

“I don’t belong to those who want to give hope to youths. I want to tell them: You have to take over the governance of your country to give the nation hope,” he said.

Adebayo recalled joining SDP at the age of 19, saying young Nigerians did not need wealth or political connections to participate in politics.

“That the youth constitute the bulk of Nigeria’s security personnel and workforce makes their participation essential to national development.

“You don’t need anything but your citizenship to participate in politics. You don’t have to have money,” he said.

Adebayo urged young Nigerians to move beyond supporting politicians on social media and become active participants in political structures.

He said that youths must participate in elections, scrutinise candidates and hold elected officials accountable.

According to him, majority of Nigerian voters are young people, giving them significant power to determine electoral outcomes.

“I am not selling hope to you (youths). I am selling involvement to you. I am selling responsibility to you. I am selling duty to you.

“Whoever the youth vote for will win, because the majority of the voters are youths,” he said.

The presidential candidate urged youths to rally around political programmes that present viable solutions to the country rather than personalities, saying governance must be driven by competence and responsibility.

He challenged Nigerian youths to take ownership of the political process, ahead of the 2027 elections.

“It is for the youth to rally around what we are doing and to enhance their own role beyond supporters’ club.

“Come and take over; take control of our politics. You can join today and that is a better way to transform our democracy,” he said.