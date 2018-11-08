2019: Delta BSGC throws weight behind Buhari’s re-election

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State chapter of Buhari Support Group Centre, BSGC, has reiterated its support for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, insisting that he remains the only candidate that could serve the country’s interest better.

Prayers ‘ll Make God intervene in the affairs of Nigeria- Okowa

Victory predictions for Buhari in 2019 election false – U.S. Institute

Speaking shortly after the group donated campaign vehicles to BSGC Headquarters in Abuja, South-South Patron of BSGC, Mr. Sam Adjogbe called on the people of the state to support President Buhari’s re-election bid.

Receiving the vehicles, Director General of the Buhari Support Group Centre BSGC, Alhaji Umaru Dembo thanked the Delta State chapter for their support and restated the commitment of the group to its mandate of mobilising grassroots support for President Muhammadu Buhari.