Why Gov Emmanuel prefers minor projects, by Works Commissioner

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Works, Mr. Ephraim Inyang-Eyen, has said that the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, preferred to execute small projects that impact lives, instead of building gigantic structures that do not add value to the economy of the state.

Inyang-Eyen made the assertion against the backdrop of insinuations that the governor was not executing gigantic projects like his predecessor, Sen Godswill Akpabio.

He said the administration was determined to ensure that it does not embark on projects that would be abandoned.

His words: “Governor Emmanuel is dealing with things that impact lives rather than building gigantic structures that can never come to fruition. He is focusing on small industries like the syringe factory, the flour mill, metering factory and rice mill.

I respect signature projects but I want somebody to name one of the signature projects that was completed in the state by the past administration.

“How has the signature projects impacted our lives or added value to our Internally Generated Revenue? What is the employment ratio of those signature projects? Is it the E-Library that is not functional, the Tropicana, or the Uyo-Ikot Ekpene Road that are functional? We are still spending money to ensure the completion of the road.

“This government came without noise and today it has almost completed the 25 kilometers Uyo-Ikot Ekpene Road and people are using it. Nothing was done on Etinan-Eket Road. This government started everything on that road.’’