We will prosecute perpetrators of killings… – El Rufai

By Ben Agande, Kaduna.

The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El Rufai has vowed that perpetrators and sponsors of the bloody riot in Kasuwan Mangani where over 55 persons were confirmed to have been killed Thursday would be brought to book.

The governor spoke shortly after he visited the village where a minor disagreement over a theft in the village market quickly degenerated to a conflict between muslims and christian groups

The governor’s position is coming on the heels of rising tension Kaduna state as details of the casaulty figures in the crisis as well as the kidnap of a prominent traditional ruler in the state began to emerge.

According to the governor, “the prosecution of conflict entrepreneurs” involved in the crisis and other crises in the “is inevitable” while calling on all parties to “value the sanctity of life and cooperate with the security agencies” to fish out perpetrators.

“We must live in peace and never use violence to solve a problem. We are not happy with this and government will pursue and punish those responsible for this devilish act” he said.

Meanwhile, tension is mounting in some parts of Kaduna state following the abduction of the paramount ruler of the Adara people, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state, the Agwom Adara, Mr. Maiwada Galadima and his wife, and the killing of his driver and security details by unknown gunmen.

The Adaras are the predominant ethnic group of the Kasuwan Magani Community, also in Kajuru Local Government Area where which over 50 lives were lost and properties worth millions of naira destroyed Thursday

The though the abduction of the paramount ruler may not be connected with the Kasuwan Magani violence, many communities in Kajuru council are said be gripped by fear of reprisal attacks.

Gruesome images of the slain security men and driver of the traditional ruler have been circulating on the social media in the state since Friday evening when the news of the dastardly incidence took place.