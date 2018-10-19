Senate approves Science and Technology varsity for FCT

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE Senate, Thursday approved the establishment of a Specialized University of Science and Technology for the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

With this development, it has brought to fruition, plans by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to establish a specialised university in science and technology.

The passage yesterday of the FCT University of Science and Technology Bill 2018 into law by the Senate, came 17 months after the Federal Government had earlier approved the establishment of the university at its weekly Executive Council meeting (FEC) on May 15, 2017.

The Bill sponsored by Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda, PDP, FCT was treated by the Senate committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND chaired by Senator Jibrin Barau, APC, Kano North.

After the presentation of the report by the Committee, the bill was read the third time and passed.

Presenting the report, Senator Barau noted that the FCT had the financial wherewithal and required facilities of running such a University, just as he said that it would not only help in providing admission opportunities for knowledge seekers at that level, but would provide employment opportunities for qualified Nigerians in and outside FCT.

He noted that the establishment of the University would go a long way in promoting science and technology education needed at this digital age for scientific discoveries and technological advancement.

Addressing Journalists after the approval, the Senator representing the FCT and sponsor of the Bill, Senator Philip Aduda who expressed happiness on the passage, disclosed that collaborative efforts were being made to get similar passage in the House of Representatives for required presidential assent.

According to him, 500 hectares of land had already been provided for the University in Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory , aside blocks of classrooms and equipment also put in place by FCTA.

Aduda said: “As the Senator representing FCT and the sponsor of this bill, am very elated with its passage today in the Senate and happy to inform you that required concurrence from the House of Representatives will be carried out soonest for the awaiting presidential assent being a project conceived and approved by the federal government in May last year.