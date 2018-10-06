Sen. Boroffice emerges APC candidate for Ondo North Senatorial District

Sen. Ajayi Boroffice, representing Ondo North Senatorial District, on Thursday, won the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the candidate of the party for the 2019 general election.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), monitored the primary election in Ondo North Senatorial District.

Boroffice, who was the sole aspirant for the primary, got 64,300 votes out of the 66,200 votes accredited for the exercise from the 72 wards in the senatorial district.

Mr. Abuh Andrew, the Chairman of APC Primary Election Committee in Ondo State, declared, “this is to certify that Robert Ajayi Boroffice, having scored the highest number of votes cast is hereby declared winner.”

Boroffice called for peace within APC’s family in the state.

Speaking with newsmen in his home town, Oka-Akoko, Boroffice appealed to political stakeholders in the area to unite to build APC for the betterment of all and sundry.

According to him, the disruption of peace within the ruling party in the state will be conter-productive.

Boroffice, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Science and Technology, expressed his continued loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari and other national leaders of the party. (NAN)