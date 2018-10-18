Rohr warns Eagles over 2019 AFCON

Super Eagles tech nical adviser, Gernot Rohr has rolled out some mathematical calculations that he believes would determine how his side will qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Having defeated Libya home and away, the Eagles lead Group E with nine points while South Africa drop to second with eight, Libya are third on four points and Seychelles remain bottom of the group with just one.

Should South Africa beat Nigeria in their next match at home, Bafana Bafana would move two points ahead of the Eagles, but could lose their last match away to Libya, who could then end on ten points, should they get victory in Seychelles in their last game.

In the event of the last set of results playing out, the Eagles would need just a point to pull level with Libya and qualify together, but Rohr is also aware that the best send forth to AFCON 2019 would be a win at home.

That being the case, Nigeria would end the race on 12 points, from three added to their current haul of nine from three straight victories against Seychelles and Libya – two away and one at home.

The last scenario would buttress Rohr’s calculations that the Eagles have ‘mathematically’ not yet got the AFCON ticket, but are very close to it.

“Mathematically, we are not in AFCON yet, but we have a very good chance because if we take one point from our two games it should be enough to see us through,” Rohr concluded.