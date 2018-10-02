Protest in Kaduna as Sani awaits affirmation

By Ben Agande

KADUNA—HUNDREDS of youths, suspected to be loyal to Uba Sani, a senatorial aspirant for Kaduna Central district, took to the streets Tuesday evening to protest his alleged non-clearance by the APC for the election.

Uba Sani, govenor Nasir El Rufai’s political adviser, had been primed to take over from Senator Shehu Sani as the candidate for Kaduna North senatorial district.

His name was missing from the list of cleared aspirants from the state.

Angered by the move, the youths in their numbers, blocked Ali Akilu Road where the party secretariat is located, preventing motorists from accessing Ungwan Sarki, Ungwan Shanu and Kawo areas, leading to Zaria and other northern states.

The social media had been abuzz with speculations that Senator Shehu Sani was the only aspirant cleared for the race in the zone, while his arch rival, Uba Sani and others were not cleared.

Shehu Sani’s Spokesman, Chima Abdulsamad, added to the anxiety when he maintained that the senator, “is just waiting for affirmation tomorrow (Wednesday) as the APC sole candidate for the zone since the election was shifted from today.

But the state APC youth leader, Mallam Aminu Lawal, said they no longer had confidence in the neutrality of the APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

“We have lost confidence in the national chairman of the party, Oshiomhole Adams, he must go. We will not accept any list clearing Shehu Sani.

‘’He is not our choice. We will hold election and we will vote for Uba Sani through indirect primary election.”