Photos: Saraki. others teargassed during protest in Abuja

The Nigerian Police teargassed the Senate President Senator Bukola Saraki and other Peoples Democratic Party Presidential aspirants during the protest for a free and fear election at the INEC office and on the Street of Abuja.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
The Nigerian Police teargassed the Senate President Senator Bukola Saraki and other Peoples Democratic Party Presidential aspirants during the protest for a free and fear election at the INEC office and on the Street of Abuja.