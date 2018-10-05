Photos: Saraki. others teargassed during protest in Abuja

Breaking News
The Nigerian Police teargassed the Senate President Senator Bukola Saraki and other Peoples Democratic Party Presidential aspirants during the protest for a free and fear election at the INEC office and on the Street of Abuja.

Police tear gas Senate President Senator Bukola Saraki and other PDP Presidential aspirants during the protest for a free and fear election on the Street of Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 05/10/2018
