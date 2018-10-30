Photos: Heroic welcome for Buhari in Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari got a heroic welcome form the people of Kaduna during his sympathy Visit to the state over the recent security challenges on Tuesday
Buhari said the recurring killings in Kaduna State must stop and directed security agencies to hunt down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.
Buhari made the remarks in Kaduna where he went to commiserate with victims of the recent clashes in the state.
President Buhari with some community, religious and traditional Leaders during his Sympathy Visit to Kaduna State over the Recent Security Challenges
President Buhari with R-L: Kaduna Deputy Governor Arch. Barnabas, Emir of Zazzau Alh. Shehu Idris, Kaduna state Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Minister of Finance Ahmed Zainab, National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno and Inspector General of Police Idris Kpotun during his Sympathy Visit to Kaduna State over the Recent Security Challenges on 30th Oct 2018
