PDP Convention : No aspirant has stepped down – Okowa

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – CHAIRMAN, National Convention Planning Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said none of the 12 aspirants gunning for the party’s 2019 presidential ticket has stepped down, contrary to speculations in some quarters.

Addressing Journalists Friday at the Adokiye Amasiemeka Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers State venue of the convention, Okowa, governor of Delta, state also assured that everything was on course for a hitch free convention.

Okowa clarified, “There is a process for withdraw from the race. We have12 aspirants for now and none of them has stepped down.

“Accreditation of delegates is very sensitive, so, we are starting the accreditation process tomorrow (Saturday) at 7am.

“We are expecting a very good convention. We are working very hard to deliver a process that is credible, free, fair and acceptable”

Hotels in Port Harcourt jammed, VIP’s convoys unsettling traffic

Meanwhile, reservations in all major hotels in Port Harcourt and environs have sold out to the extent that many delegates are said to have berthed at neighboring Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital, towards moving on at dawn.

Flag Presidential Hotels, Port Harcourt, Vanguard gathered, had been booked tight over two weeks back and has been beehive of various aspirants and their supporters since Wednesday.

The heavy presence of VIPs has also aggravated traffic in major motor ways in Port Harcourt as various convoys move in different directions to and from the Port Harcourt International Airport to the heart of the capital city.

Security build is however heavier in Ikwerre locality between Omagwa, the airport location and Igwuruta-Aili location of the stadium where it would all happen today and tomorrow.

Tambunwal dreams victory

Earlier at the Hotel Presidential, Director General, Tambuwal Campaign Organisation, Dr. Mike Omeri, has boaster that Governor Aminu Tambuwal was ahead of other aspirants in clinching the PDP ticket.

Omeri said: “Port Harcourt today, is a city above. People are coming to participate in the process. Tambuwal will be crowned winner based on the decision of the delegates.

“We have had consultations in the last few months, our candidate has not just met the requirements of the delegates, but we have seen the challenges Nigeria is facing that made people call him (Tambuwal) to join in the race.

“We expect total cooperation. We have spoken to the delegates and they understand the need to return Alhaji Tambuwal elected, because they see the need of the country and that need Nigeria needs now is Tambuwal.

“The party has always had a process of carrying out its affairs. It will be done in the full glare of the public and the media.”

Wike welcomes PDP family

Welcoming aspirants and delegates, chief host of the day, Governor Nyesom Wike assured delegates all of memorable stay in the state.

“The good people of Rivers are most delighted and honoured to host the National Delegates of our great party as we elect our Presidential flag bearer and collectively work towards rescuing our nation from the brink of collapse.

“As we gather for this all important convention, I assure all delegates of their security before, during and after the convention. Working with the security agencies and other stakeholders, we will ensure that your stay in Port Harcourt is memorable.”

Pimps, call girls in brisk business

As if taking advantage of the business opportunities Wike promised Port Harcourt hosting of today’s event to avail Rivers stakeholders, women of easy virtues and pimps are also busy swarming major hotels apparently at the prompting of visitors for the event.

A female student of Theatre Arts at the University of Port Harcourt, told Vanguard on anonymity that, “It’s serious business on and off campus for students here.

“The fact that this convention is happening on a weekend makes it convenient for our willing girls. Go the girls hostels now, they all empty. People are leaving for various hotel destinations to have fun.

“The benefits of the convention for our would girls would be displayed in new dresses, handbags and fancy phones on campus by Monday.