Wike questions Obi’s IDPs’ camps visits; Kwankwaso replies Shettima over ‘Bogus statistics’

By Ayobami Okerinde & Sekinat Osundiji

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has questioned the sincerity of Peter Obi’s visits to internally displaced persons, IDPs, camps, suggesting that politicians may use displays of compassion to win public support ahead of the 2027 elections.

Wike made the remarks on Thursday at the first Idoma Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Abuja, organised in collaboration with Ochetoha K’Idoma as part of the Idoma Centenary Plus celebration.

Obi is the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC.

In a related development, the vice-presidential candidate of NDC, Rabiu Kwankwaso, defended Peter Obi against Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s description of him as “the master of bogus statistics and incoherent economic prescriptions”.

Shettima had criticised Obi on Wednesday at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Describing Obi as “my very good friend”, the vice-president mocked his comparisons between Nigeria and other countries, particularly Bangladesh.

“He seems convinced that a size 36 shirt tailored for Bangladesh will somehow fit Nigeria’s size 52 frame,” Shettima said.

Wike

Speaking on IDPs camps visits, Wike challenged the perception of Obi as a humble politician, citing the former Anambra governor’s visits to IDP camps, including one he made to mark his 62nd birthday in Plateau State in 2023.

“Politicians can tell lies,” Wike said. “A man who did not celebrate his birthday when he was a governor now wants to be president and wants to celebrate his birthday in IDP camps? And you say, ‘Oh, he is very humble’. Which humility is that?”

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), recently said he had visited 12 IDP camps across the country in recent weeks.

During a visit to the Ramin Kura IDP camp in Sokoto State, he shared pictures of himself interacting with children and described it as his 12th visit.

The former governor also called on the government to improve conditions in the camps and urged political office holders to spend their holidays in Nigeria to experience the hardships faced by vulnerable citizens.

Wike, however, warned Nigerians against being swayed by politicians who adopt public displays of modesty while seeking political office.

He cited politicians who suddenly buy roasted corn and groundnuts in public or visit filling stations to comment on fuel prices, describing such gestures as attempts to appeal to voters.

“You see a man who has never bought corn on the road suddenly buying corn and groundnuts in public. Who are you deceiving?” he asked.

The FCT minister also urged Nigerians to assess the current administration’s performanceagainst the conditions that prevailed before it took office.

Acknowledging the country’s economic and security challenges, Wike said the government’s efforts to address them should be considered before voters make political choices.

“Nobody is happy that we are where we are. But if we are to trace our steps back to where we are coming from, are there attempts to improve the situation?” he said.

He urged Nigerians to ignore politicians he described as “gamblers” as the country approaches the 2027 general election.

Kwankwaso replies Vice President Shettima

Reacting to Shettima’s comments during an interview on Channels TV on Thursday, Kwankwaso said he was not surprised by the vice-president’s remarks.

“What else would you expect him to say?” Kwankwaso asked.

“You see, I always listen to him (Obi). Like all others, I take time to check the statistics. As far as I’m concerned, most of the figures he was reeling out were correct.

“And the only thing is, because as human beings, we are bound to make mistakes or slip of tongue, as they call it. But for him to come and make that statement, I don’t think he was correct.”

Kwankwaso also praised Obi’s knowledge of development statistics, describing it as an advantage for a presidential candidate.

“So I am happy that our presidential candidate is somebody who is conversant with the statistics not only in this country but all over the world, in Europe, in Asia, everywhere. And I think that is a good thing,” he added.

Vanguard News