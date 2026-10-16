Chelsea captain Reece James to miss three months after knee surgery

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea captain Reece James is expected to be sidelined for around three months after undergoing minor surgery on a knee injury sustained in training.

The 26-year-old was injured last Friday, a day before Chelsea’s 5-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth. The club confirmed on Friday that his surgery was successful and that James has begun rehabilitation with Chelsea’s medical staff, but the club has not announced a return date.

James is expected to miss a demanding run of fixtures, including Premier League matches against Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City, as well as Chelsea’s Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool.

Chelsea travel to Everton on Saturday before hosting Tottenham on October 24. They visit Liverpool on October 28, then welcome Manchester United on October 31.

The injury is another setback for James, who has endured several spells on the sidelines in recent seasons. He made 29 Premier League appearances last season, his highest total since 2020-21, and was selected for England’s World Cup squad.

James has made six appearances for Chelsea this season, including three Premier League starts. In March, he signed a new six-year contract with the club.