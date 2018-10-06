PDP Convention : Journalists denied access to venue

By Dirisu Yakubu

Port Harcourt- Journalists accredited to cover the 2018 Special Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP are having difficult time accessing the main bowl of the Adokie Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, venue of the exercise.



The newsmen who trooped in from across the country picked up their accreditation tags with ease but met a brickwall when they arrived the stadium. Although, they were allowed into the premises, the entrance to the main bowl where the exercise is expected to begin in the next few hours has been barricaded making it difficult for journalists to walk in.

A Police officer who spoke to Vanguard in Hausa said the move is aimed at ensuring orderliness and not a deliberate act.

“Mutane su yowa. Za mu bude in Allah ya yada (The crowd is much but we will open the place by the grace of God,)” he said.

Details shortly…