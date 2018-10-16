Panic as cultists murder Rivers monarch, behead 2 others

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—The killing of the Paramount Ruler of Elibrada community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Oha Augustine Amadionu, Monday afternoon, in his palace by suspected cultists, has reportedly thrown the entire community into panic.

The cultists, it was gathered, also killed two other persons, Wayagbo Amadi, and an unidentified young man, whose heads they took away.

A source in the community, who preferred anonymity, disclosed that the gunmen laid siege to the community before killing their targets.

The source said: “Cult boys entered our community yesterday afternoon (Monday) and killed our royal highness.

“The boys also killed one other person, Wayagbo. They removed his head. We also heard that they had killed somebody at Oduoha before they came into our community.

“People are living in fear now in the community. Some are even leaving. Although Police have come, our people are still living in fear.”

Rivers State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the killings, described them as unfortunate.

Omoni noted that a team of security operatives has been drafted to the area to restore calm, but blamed the reoccurring incident of killings in Emohua communities to regrouping of cult gangs from a particular section of the community.

He appealed to residents of Emohua community to help the Police with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the cultists terrorising the council.