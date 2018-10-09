Osinbajo meets SGF, Bindow in close door

Bindow left from VP’s back exit

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – VICE President Yemi Osinbajo met behind closed-doors with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha and the Adamawa State Governor, Jibrila Bindow at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Both the SGF and Bindow are from Adamawa State where the Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar comes from.

The Adamawa State Governor had to put a strong fight before he was given the ticket by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to contest for second tenure in the 2019 elections.

Some had alleged that the governor’s closeness to the PDP Presidential candidate nearly robbed him the ticket as some had alleged that his loyalty will be towards his boss, Atiku Abubakar.

Bindow had stayed with the Vice President for about two hours before the arrival of the SGF, Boss Mustapha.

But after over two hours, Bindow dodged journalists who were waiting to interview him on the primary elections in his state.

He was ‘sneaked’ out from the Vice President’s office through the back door when the meeting ended around 5p.m, while the SGF followed the main exit route.

Recall that the Wife of the President, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, whose brother lost Adamawa APC governorship ticket to Bindow, had on Sunday blamed the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, over what she described as impunity and unfairness in the conduct of the primary elections of the party.

She had claimed that the party appeared to have granted automatic tickets to some political office aspirants while denying others the opportunity to contest after paying huge amounts of money to purchase nomination forms.

Aisha Buhari regretted that despite coming from Labour background, Oshiomhole left the side of the people and presided over the impunity.

According to series of post on Twitter handle, @aishambuhari, she also dissociated herself from the exercise.

She urged Nigerians to resist the impunity.

She tweeted: “It is disheartening to note that some aspirants used their hard earned money to purchase nomination forms, got screened, cleared and campaigned vigorously yet found their names omitted on Election Day, these forms were bought at exorbitant prices.

“Many others contested and yet had their result delayed. Fully knowing that AUTOMATIC tickets have been given to other people.

“All Progressives Congress being a party whose cardinal principle is change and headed by a comrade/ activist whose main concern is for the common man, yet, such impunity could take place under its watch.

“It is important for the populace to rise against impunity and for voters to demand from aspirants to be committed to the provision of basic amenities such as: Potable drinking water, Basic health care ( Primary Health Care centers).

“Given this development one will not hesitate than DISSOCIATE from such unfairness, be neutral and speak for the voiceless.”