Okowa spreading devt from Delta cities to creeks — Barry Gbe

By Chancel Sunday

BOMADI-MEMBER representing South senatorial district on the board of Delta State Board of Internal Revenue, DBIR, Chief Barry Gbe, has said the state government led by Senator Ifeanyi Okowa was distributing development from the cities to the rural areas, suburbs and creeks.

Gbe, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP stalwart, who spoke to NDV, said: “Okowa’s strategy of development is not only city-centred but is also spread to the rural areas, the suburbs and the creeks. For example, the people of Burutu local government area can testify that this is the first time infrastructural development has been spread to Burutu town.”

“Internal roads have been constructed there; drainage and other ongoing projects that had never been carried out before this time are there now. Again, for the first time, Ogulagha, a host community to multinationals in Burutu council area has benefited from state annual budgeting.

“Different empowerment and skill acquisition programmes are ongoing. Technical schools, which were moribund, are beginning to come back to life in the state. I think we have three technical schools spread across the three senatorial districts. In fact, Okowa is indeed working for Deltans.

New roadmap

“So, if I am to rate him, he has done above 90 per cent of his envisaged programme for the state and is still moving on. Gov Okowa has done credibly well. Just three years and some months into governance, infrastructural improvement and human capital development through his S.M.A.R.T. Agenda are overwhelming.

“You can see that we have a focused and serious-minded governor at the helm of affairs of the state. By my rating, he has been able to do what some other governors did in eight years. I can tell you that certainly he has been able to create a roadmap that will take us to where we intend to be as a state,” Gbe said.

His words: “You can see the peace that we have in the riverine areas where there used to be militancy non-stop. There is also this overwhelming partnership between the state government and the traditional institution that works for the peace in the area.”

Chief Gbe, therefore, called on Deltans to give the needed support to the Okowa-led government to enable it achieve its set goals for the state, adding: “He should be re-elected in 2019 to do more for the riverine people of the state.”