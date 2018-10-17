NDE/MAF graduate 93

National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Lagos State, in collaboration with First Massive Achievers Ltd., MAF, has trained no fewer than 93 persons in catering, hairdressing, barbing, solar energy, soap making and agriculture.

Speaking on the training facilitated by MAF a master trainer with NDE for three months, State Coordinator, Mr. Ologbenla Adebowale, on behalf of the Director General, Dr. Nasir Arugungun, enjoined the graduates to use the opportunity given to them as a platform to develop the country’s economy.

Mr. Ologbenla also added that the programme is in line with the Federal Government’s policy on skill acquisition and self-employment to help curb the menace of unemployment among youth in the country.

He stressed that NDE Lagos collaborated in the four core programmes with state coordinators, NGOs, Churches, Mosques and individuals.

Mr. Ologbenla thanked the management and staff of MAF for the partnership to combat unemployment in Lagos State.