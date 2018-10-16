Naira down to N364.33/$ in I&E window

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira, yesterday, depreciated to N364.33 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window even as the volume of dollars traded rose by 224 percent.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window dropped to N364.33 per dollar yesterday from N363.92 per dollar on Monday, translating to 41 kobo appreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars (turnover) traded on the window yesterday rose by 224 percent to $198.71 million from $61.25 million on Monday.

On the other hand, the naira yesterday appreciated by N1.00 in the parallel market.

According to naijabdcs.com , the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), the parallel market exchange dropped to N360 per dollar from N361 per dollar on Monday, indicating one naira appreciation of the naira.