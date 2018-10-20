Mix Martial Arts land in Nigeria

By Ubadinma JENNIFER

A new sport, Mixed Martial Arts, has been introduced into the Nigerian sports lexicon.

Jeff Taylor, President of Warrior Sport Championship is pioneering this revolution and he has received the strong backing of the local martial arts community.

Speaking to the sporting press in Lagos Friday, Taylor said, Mixed Martial Arts is a global sports that has been in existence for a long time with competitions at various levels such as the UFC, the Strike Force in the United States of America, the TKO in Canada and the South African EFC among others. He observed that mixed martial arts has come to stay in Nigeria, as the country had all it takes to become one of the greatest in the sport.

“Nigeria is a big country with a large population. We will compete among ourselves and organize championships with a view to getting out the best from among us for international challenges,” he said.

Mix martial arts is a fusion of all the combat sports like boxing, wrestling, kicking boxing, taekwondo, karate among others and is said to be the fastest growing combat sport in the world.